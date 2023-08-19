A young man who said he was offered a lift by drug dealers and was arrested after police swooped on the car was jailed for what he described as the “biggest mistake of his life”.

Oumah Waggeh Waggeh said he knew those in the black Mercedes who stopped to offer him a ride in Beeston on the afternoon of February 17, Leeds Crown Court was told.

But after a patrolling police car noticed the Mercedes sharply turn into Crossland Terrace shortly after 3pm, the officers were suspicious so swung round to stop the car. When the officers drove into the cul-de-sac, the occupants from the car got out and ran, including 22-year-old Waggeh Waggeh.

Following a brief chase along Dewsbury Road he was apprehended. He was found to be carrying more than £16,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin. He also had a small amount of cannabis, plus £150 cash.

Waggeh Waggeh was caught by police after fleeing a car that turned into the cul-de-sac, Crossland Terrace, in Beeston. (pic by WYP / Google Maps)

He gave a no-comment interview to police. Gambia-born Waggeh Waggeh, of Hovingham Terrace, Harehills, later admitted two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, and possession of cannabis.

But as part of his basis of plea, he said he was offered the lift and when the occupants noticed the police turning to stop them, he was handed the drugs and told to run. He was told that if he got away, he was to return the drugs later. His version of events was accepted by the Crown, prosecutor Ian Howard said. He has no previous convictions or cautions.

Mitigating, Andrew Walker said: “It was an isolated incident. He is remorseful, he would wish to express that he is really sorry and you will not see him before the court again. He says it was the biggest mistake he has ever made in his life.

“It was an impulsive action, he was not planning to commit offences when he got in the car. That one minute, in which he made the wrong decision, has ruined his life.”

Judge Simon Phillips KC jailed him for 30 months and said it was the least sentence he could impose.