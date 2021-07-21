A black MG ZS, a black BMW and an orange VW Transporter van collided on Moor Road in Burley in Wharfedale at around 4.40pm.

The driver of the MG, a 25-year-old man from Keighley, died at the scene a short time later. He has not yet been named.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who was in the area at this time and has any dashcam footage or further information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101, quoting log number 1349 of 20 July.