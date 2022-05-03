Young Leeds man attacked on night out in Doncaster dies as three arrested in murder investigation

A murder investigation has now been launched after the death of Jamie Adam Kelly, 30.

He was the victim of an assault in Doncaster town centre on Sunday May 1, South Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Jamie Adam Kelly, aged 30, from Leeds, died in hospital today.

He sadly died from his injuries on Monday May 2.

Three men aged 40, 33 and 26 who were arrested on suspicion of assault have now been further arrested on suspicion of murder.

Formal identification has taken place and Mr Kelly's family and friends have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police ask that their privacy is respected "at this very difficult time".

At about 9.40pm on Sunday, it is reported that a man was ejected from the Vintage Rock Bar on Silver Street where there was a physical altercation with three other men once outside.

The victim received serious injuries, police said.

Officers provided CPR at the scene until a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew arrived and the victim was transported to hospital.

A post mortem is due to take place on Tuesday.

A 40-year-old man from Worksop, a 26-year-old man from Nottingham and a 33-year-old man from Doncaster have all been further arrested on suspicion of murder after all were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault at the scene.

They all remain in police custody at this time as enquiries continue.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Officers and detectives would like to thank the many members of the public who have so far come forward to help with the investigation and have provided evidence, photographs and video footage to support it.

However, detectives would still like to speak to anybody who may have been either inside or outside Vintage Rock Bar at the time who may be able to assist enquiries that they have not yet spoken to.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 875 of 1 May. CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into police via this [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.

You can also pass information directly to the incident room at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22A02-PO1