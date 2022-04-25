"You said, we did": Police seize van from driver for parking on the pavement in Leeds

Police have seized a van parked on the pavement in Leeds today.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 25th April 2022, 5:03 pm
cc WYP

West Yorkshire Police's East Leeds team said the parking was "irresponsible" and caused "danger to people using the pavements".

The white van was seized by officers for causing an obstruction on Selby Road.

The team put out a social media post following the seizure - declaring "you said, we did".

The post reads: "Please do not park your vehicle on the pavement. This type of parking is irresponsible and causes a danger to people using the pavements.

"Today, this van, parked on the pavement on SELBY ROAD, SWILLINGTON COMMON has been seized by the Police for causing an obstruction. You said we did."