Patrick O'Connor had only just been released from jail for violence a woman when he bullied and attacked a new partner, beating her with a broom handle and a chunk of wood while spitting on her. When she finally ended it and after he arrested, he became involved with another woman just weeks later whom he punched during an argument and threatened with a knife, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Judge Robin Mairs said there was "enjoyment and degradation" from O'Connor as he handed him an extended jail sentence of more than nine years.

He said: "You took a sadistic pleasure in giving her a beating [the first victim]. It's clear she would have been terrified. It's no doubt one of the reasons why you did it. It's without question an abuse-of-power offence. It seems you almost revel in the infliction of pain."

O'Connor was given an extended jail sentence after the judge deemed him to be dangerous. (Pic by WYP / National World)

Prosecutor Paul Canfield said 32-year-old O'Connor was jailed in 2018 for 54 months for domestic violence. Released in late 2022, he began a relationship with a woman, but he became violent when she tried to end it.

In June last year he persuaded her to leave a pub and go home with him, then beat her with a broom handle so hard it broke.

Other incidents include him calling her more than 30 times in an hour, then turning up at her home at 1am shouting obscenities from outside, kicking her door and punching her living room window.

He sent her vile messages on social media about throwing her out of a window and "slitting her mother's throat", Mr Canfield said.

In the early hours of July 7, he turned up at her home and snapped the chain on the door to get inside, before launching at her, beating her with a chunk of wood, before kicking, punching and spitting on her. He then grabbed her by the throat and squeezed so hard she passed out.

He was later arrested and gave no comment during his interview. But having been released, he became involved with another woman in July that also quickly turned sour over regular arguments about O'Connor's drug use.

In the early hours of October 27 he turned up at her home demanding money he had previously lent her. Following a tussle in which he snatched her phone, he then punched her before threatening her with a knife. He then slashed her car tyre with the knife.

O'Connor of Field End Road, Cross Green, admitted two counts of actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation, assault by beating, harassment intending to cause fear of violence and criminal damage. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating on his behalf, Andrew Semple said: "He is wrestling many of his own demons and there was a sense of abandonment from the age of 13, having to bring himself up. But there's no excuse for what happened."