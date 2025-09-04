A war veteran who suffers from PTSD faces life imprisonment after he stabbed his partner to death the day after she grassed him up for drink driving.

Stephen Lawton, 45, who had served as a soldier in Northern Ireland, Iraq, and Afghanistan, stabbed Michelle Egge-Bailey, 54, the day after she reported to the police he was drink driving, which he was arrested for, a court heard.

Michelle's body was found on the morning of March 11 this year at the flat the couple shared on Airedale Avenue in Cottingley, Bradford, West Yorks. Officers attended the property following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman. Inside Ms Egge-Bailey was found with serious injuries - including stab wounds to the neck - and was later pronounced dead. Lawton was subsequently arrested and charged with her murder.

On the day of the fatal attack the couple had been arguing throughout the day while drinking heavily, a court was told. Lawton had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter but not guilty to the murder of Michelle. But yesterday (Sept 3) a jury found him guilty of his partner's murder at Bradford Crown Court.

Addressing Lawton after the verdict was delivered, His Honour Judge Jonathan Rose, said: “You will know that life imprisonment is the only sentence [you can expect].”

The court had heard that Lawton suffered from PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) after serving as a soldier. It was also alleged Ms Egge-Bailey would frequently get into arguments with Lawton after she had drunk too much, the court heard. She was said to mock him over his PTSD, “slag off” his mother and father over the health conditions that led to their deaths, and would regularly lock him out of the flat. She also accused him of being unfaithful and reported him to the police for drink-driving.

Lawton’s attack came a day after he was arrested by police following Ms Egge-Bailey making a report that he was drink-driving. On the day of her death, Ms Egge-Bailey had, according to Lawton, made a series of “nasty” comments about his late parents and brother during a drunken tirade.

At the time, Lawton said he was sitting on the bed next to Ms Egge-Bailey, trying to comfort her and calm her down as she shouted and screamed at him. He said the last words she said to him before he picked up a knife were: “F*** off, and get out of my house.”

Lawton stabbed the neck three times once in the right arm as she lay intoxicated in bed. One of the wounds cut her jugular vein. In the moments before the attack, Lawton said he was shaking and felt dizzy as if he was going to pass out. He said he had “no recollection” of picking up a knife from the bedside table that Ms Egge-Bailey used to cut fruit.

He told the court: “I can remember her still shouting, and then I lost control. I can’t remember anything what I did after that.”

Prosecutor Geraldine Kelly said: “Nothing at all? Are you just saying that because you don’t want to explain to the jury what you did?”

Lawton replied: “I’m not saying that. I know what I’d done.”

Miss Kelly said: “You can’t help with whether or not she saw you coming with that knife?”

Lawton replied: “No, I can’t.”

Miss Kelly suggested Lawton was in the bedroom for about 5-10 minutes “before you snapped and stabbed her”.

Afterwards, Lawton claimed he could not remember stabbing her and thought it might have been a dream.

But Miss Kelly said he stabbed Ms Egge-Bailey when she was unconscious, and that she was unable to defend herself.

The unanimous guilty verdict came after a five-day trial - the jury of seven men and five women deliberated for four hours and 50 minutes.

Addressing Lawton, His Honour Judge Jonathan Rose said: “This jury has found you guilty of the offence of murder, and as you know the only sentence this court can impose for such an offence is one of life imprisonment. You are now remanded in custody.”

In a statement after the verdict Ms Egge-Bailey’s mother Kathleen Da Born and stepfather Jeremy Da Born said: “The traumatic ending of Michelle’s life will remain with us, always. This violent attack and murder of our daughter committed by Stephen Lawton may have concluded with his conviction, but as Michelle's parents this brings us no closure. We would like to thank the Crown Prosecution Service, West Yorkshire Police family liaison team, and those that have helped and supported us and Michelle throughout. We would now ask for privacy and respect at this difficult time.”

Senior Investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Michelle Egge-Bailey would still be alive today if Lawton had not stabbed her. Lawton then left her to die. It wasn’t until he phoned a friend and told them she was dead it was reported to us. This conviction highlights the tragic consequences of violence against women and girls and domestic abuse. I would urge anyone in this situation to report it to us, or other agencies so we can safeguard victims and bring offenders to justice.”

The date of Lawton's sentencing has not yet been confirmed.