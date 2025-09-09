A Yorkshire police officer has warned emergency workers face “increasing difficulty” at incidents. | NW

A Yorkshire police officer has warned emergency workers face “increasing difficulty” at incidents because members of the public are stopping to take pictures to post on social media.

PC Jane Carpenter, from neighbouring North Yorkshire Police, has warned people to stop and think about taking photos for “likes” before any help has arrived.

She warned that the force works with its media teams to get the correct information out to the public during “challenging and extremely difficult” circumstances.

And she also asked people to stop and think before sharing news of tragic incidents before families have even been informed.

Imagine reading something about a loved one on social media before you have been told by the correct and specially trained person? PC Jane Carpenter, from neighbouring North Yorkshire Police

In a hard hitting post on social media PC Carpenter warned: “ A polite request when posting or commenting on incidents that emergency services are dealing with on social media or public platforms.

“Emergency services are experiencing increasing difficulty with members of the public rushing to scenes or to incidents to take photographs, videos and drone footage to post on social media for likes, comments of judgements, sometimes even before help has arrived in any form.

“If you are taking pictures before actually helping anyone, please ask yourself if this is the morally correct thing to do.

“We fully understand that people want to know what is happening, especially when there is difficulty with travel and road closures, but please ask yourself ‘how much do I need to know, what is the urgency of me knowing this information, and who is reading my comments of judgements?’

“We work with our media department to get the relevant and correct information out to the public as soon as we can, but our priority is to safely get to scenes with other emergency services, and deal with the immediate events, some of which can be challenging and extremely difficult for everyone.

“Sometimes as a result of what we are dealing with we have to deliver the worst possible news to loved ones, and this made much harder when the news of someone’s tragedy has been shared or insinuated on social media posts.

“Imagine reading something about a loved one on social media before you have been told by the correct and specially trained person?

“We are usually blessed with fantastic people who pull together and help at scenes of accidents and tragedies with all aspects of what we are dealing with, and we are hugely grateful for this help and support.”