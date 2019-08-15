Yorkshire man sentenced for sexually abusing a child

A man from Bradford has been jailed for six years for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Mohammed Farooq Miah, aged 29, was sentenced on Wednesday, August 14 at Bradford Crown Court.

Miah, of Grosvenor Road in Manningham, was remanded in custody in June after he appeared at Bradford Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to eight counts of sexual activity with a child and a further count of making an indecent image of a child.

Miah was charged with the offences following an investigation by officers from Bradford’s CSE Investigations Team.

Detective Superintendent Sarah Jones, safeguarding lead at Bradford District, said: “West Yorkshire Police takes cases of child sexual exploitation extremely seriously and will take positive action with partners to support victims and bring perpetrators before the court.

“We hope this outcome will give others the confidence to report offences to West Yorkshire Police, knowing that they will be supported by specially trained officers who will investigate every report and take appropriate action.

