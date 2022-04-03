Yorkshire driver thought 'follow me' on back of police car was an Instagram request @OscarRomeo1268

Sergeant Paul Cording said one of his North Yorkshire colleagues pulled alongside the driver, who was on his mobile phone.

As he pulled alongside, the officer illuminated a 'follow me' sign in the rear of his car.

However, it took "some time" for the driver to comply with the request, Sgt Cording said.

The officer was dumbfounded when the driver stopped the car and said "I didn't realise you were a cop. I thought it was an Instagram request!"

The driver was given a ticket.

