A bungling car burglar has been jailed after he 'paraded' high-performance motors he'd stolen for sale on social media.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reece Callum Davidson, 25, pleaded guilty to stealing more than a dozen cars after videos surfaced on TikTok of him with the nicked vehicles.

He'd targeted properties in York and its surrounding villages with high-specification cars parked outside between May and October 2022, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, he stole seven VW Golf Rs, one Golf GTE, one Golf GTi, one VW T-Roc, a BMW M3, an Audi S3, and Seat Leon Cupra, along with other goods from homes.

Footage later appeared on TikTok showing a balaclava-clad man, believed to be Davidson, driving the pilfered performance cars, which were later advertised for sale.

North Yorkshire Police later launched a probe into the spate of so-called 'Hanoi burglaries', where robbers break into homes to steal car keys.

They later found Davidson had damaged the locks on the doors and windows of his victims’ properties, before grabbing their keys and driving off in their motors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While several cars have been recovered, some were sold to buyers from Bradford, Wakefield, Hull and London and a number of them are yet to be found.

Davidson, of Acomb, North Yorkshire, had been handed down a five-year jail term for past offences in March last year.

And he was given a further four years in prison at York Crown Court on Wednesday (Jan 10) after pleading guilty to 13 burglaries and 12 car thefts.

He also admitted two counts of handling stolen goods, a burglary at Tadcaster Yorwaste site, and one attempted house burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after sentencing, DC Oliver Dalby said: “The victims of Davidson’s offending have been profoundly affected by his crimes.

“Some of them awoke in the middle of the night, to find him in their home wearing a balaclava. I can only imagine the fear that such an experience would cause.

“I would like to thank them for their support and patience throughout the investigation.

“Operation Zinc was a painstaking investigation that drew on the specialist skills of a number of departments across the force including response teams, crime scene investigation, intelligence, data analytics, forensics and the proactive specialist team known as Operation Expedite.