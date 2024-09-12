York Street Leeds: Police investigate after woman found with facial injuries following reported assault
The incident, that was reported at 10.20pm last night (September 11), happened on York Street.
Police were told that a person had been assaulted, later finding a woman in her forties with facial injuries.
She was taken to hospital where it was established that her injuries were not serious.
An investigation was subsequently launched. Those with information should call 101, quoting crime refence 13240496439, or use the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.