York Street Leeds: Police investigate after woman found with facial injuries following reported assault

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 14:22 BST
A woman was found with facial injuries after a reported assault in Leeds city centre.

The incident, that was reported at 10.20pm last night (September 11), happened on York Street.

Police were told that a person had been assaulted, later finding a woman in her forties with facial injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The assault was reported on York Street, Leeds, at 10.20pm on September 11.placeholder image
The assault was reported on York Street, Leeds, at 10.20pm on September 11. | Google/National World

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

She was taken to hospital where it was established that her injuries were not serious.

An investigation was subsequently launched. Those with information should call 101, quoting crime refence 13240496439, or use the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice