York Road Wetherby: Police issue update after man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 11:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail after a crash in Leeds.

Detectives investigating the collision, on York Road in Wetherby, issued the update this morning (September 2).

It followed an incident near the racecourse on Friday night (August 30), that resulted in a 28-year-old man suffering significant leg injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Detectives investigating a crash on York Road, Wetherby, reported on September 2, have issued an update.Detectives investigating a crash on York Road, Wetherby, reported on September 2, have issued an update.
Detectives investigating a crash on York Road, Wetherby, reported on September 2, have issued an update. | Google/National World

Officers who rushed to the scene found that he had been in a collision with a Land Rover Discovery.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment. Police confirmed today that he remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

The 43-year-old driver of the Land Rover, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has now been released on bail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before the weekend, police said that the incident had been linked to the theft of a boat in Wetherby that had occurred a short time before. A 36-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of theft, has been released on bail.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man, who was arrested yesterday (September 1) on suspicion the theft of the boat, has also been released on bail.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.

Related topics:Leeds