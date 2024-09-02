Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail after a crash in Leeds.

Detectives investigating the collision, on York Road in Wetherby, issued the update this morning (September 2).

It followed an incident near the racecourse on Friday night (August 30), that resulted in a 28-year-old man suffering significant leg injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives investigating a crash on York Road, Wetherby, reported on September 2, have issued an update. | Google/National World

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers who rushed to the scene found that he had been in a collision with a Land Rover Discovery.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment. Police confirmed today that he remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The 43-year-old driver of the Land Rover, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has now been released on bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the weekend, police said that the incident had been linked to the theft of a boat in Wetherby that had occurred a short time before. A 36-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of theft, has been released on bail.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man, who was arrested yesterday (September 1) on suspicion the theft of the boat, has also been released on bail.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.