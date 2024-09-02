York Road Wetherby: Police issue update after man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Leeds
Detectives investigating the collision, on York Road in Wetherby, issued the update this morning (September 2).
It followed an incident near the racecourse on Friday night (August 30), that resulted in a 28-year-old man suffering significant leg injuries.
Officers who rushed to the scene found that he had been in a collision with a Land Rover Discovery.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment. Police confirmed today that he remains in hospital in a stable condition.
The 43-year-old driver of the Land Rover, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has now been released on bail.
Before the weekend, police said that the incident had been linked to the theft of a boat in Wetherby that had occurred a short time before. A 36-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of theft, has been released on bail.
Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man, who was arrested yesterday (September 1) on suspicion the theft of the boat, has also been released on bail.
Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.