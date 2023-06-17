Leeds news you can trust since 1890
York Road: Man hospitalised in Leeds after being assaulted by parade of shops on major road

A man was hospitalised after being assaulted by a major road in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 17th Jun 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 14:25 BST

At 2.17am this morning (Saturday) police received a report of a man being hospitalised with injuries after being assaulted on York Road a short time earlier.

A police cordon was put in place by a parade of shops on York Road, which has now been removed.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A cordon was put in place by the parade of shops on York RoadA cordon was put in place by the parade of shops on York Road
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds CID by calling 101 quoting log 236 of 17th June or by visiting the website.