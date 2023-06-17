York Road: Man hospitalised in Leeds after being assaulted by parade of shops on major road
A man was hospitalised after being assaulted by a major road in Leeds.
At 2.17am this morning (Saturday) police received a report of a man being hospitalised with injuries after being assaulted on York Road a short time earlier.
A police cordon was put in place by a parade of shops on York Road, which has now been removed.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds CID by calling 101 quoting log 236 of 17th June or by visiting the website.