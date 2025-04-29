York Road crash: Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after crash in Leeds as driver arrested

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 13:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Leeds.

Shortly after 5.20pm yesterday evening (Monday), police were called to a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrian on York Road, Leeds.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency services responded to the collision on York Road on Monday evening.Emergency services responded to the collision on York Road on Monday evening.
Emergency services responded to the collision on York Road on Monday evening. | Handout

Get all of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

“The driver of the vehicle, a man in his forties, was also taken to hospital. He was also arrested in connection with the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what took place.”

Anyone with information that could assist, can provide information to police online through the LiveChat facility or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250237370.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice