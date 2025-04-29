York Road crash: Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after crash in Leeds as driver arrested
Shortly after 5.20pm yesterday evening (Monday), police were called to a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrian on York Road, Leeds.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life threatening.
“The driver of the vehicle, a man in his forties, was also taken to hospital. He was also arrested in connection with the incident.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what took place.”
Anyone with information that could assist, can provide information to police online through the LiveChat facility or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250237370.