Yob jailed for abusing woman on the phone for 30 minutes with 'vilest language one can imagine'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Michael Lee was left angry when the woman made allegations against him which were investigated by police, who decided to take no further action.
In response, 38-year-old Lee sent her two text messages when she was at home in Upton, near Pontefract, first telling her that she “was dead” and the next calling her a “dirty, lying s***”.
He then rang her and spent 30 minutes abusing her, making continuous threats and “vile sexual insults”, prosecutor Adam Birkby told Leeds Crown Court.
Lee, of Church Road, Doncaster, was arrested and defended his actions, saying he was being blackmailed by the victim. But he was forced to admit it was him on the call. He admitted two counts of sending malicious communications.
He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds, having been recalled for a previous offence. He has 18 previous convictions for 54 offences, although none are relevant to his his latest offending.
Mitigating, Michael Walsh said: “He is realistic that there is little or no choice but to impose a custodial sentence. There’s no real mitigation other than that he maintains that he was urging her to tell the truth. But he was going about it completely the wrong way.”
Judge Ray Singh gave him a three-month jail sentence and said: “The phone call contained some of the vilest language one can imagine about someone else.”
He also gave him a five-year restraining order to keep him away from the victim.