The 26-year-old man was arrested by officers from the North West Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Team on Monday.

He has now been charged with five counts of indecent exposure in relation to incidents that occurred in Hawthorn Road, Yeadon, between February 11 and February 21.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday, May 12.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday, May 12. Picture: James Hardisty

Under strict bail conditions he is not allowed to contact any of the complainants and is not to enter Hawthorn Road in Yeadon.

Exposure offences can cause considerable impact on victims and concern within our communities, and we will continue to pursue perpetrators, in line with our ongoing commitment to tackling violence against women and girls.

