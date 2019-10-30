X-Factor star Danny Tetley appears in court charged with multiple child sex offences

Daniel Tetley, who appeared in the competition's live shows last year and finished sixth, appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Danny Tetley, who appeared in the competition's live shows last year and finished sixth, appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The 39-year-old from Wibsey in Bradford is facing allegations of engaging in sexual communication with a child; five counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity; four counts of possessing indecent images of children; sexual exploitation of a child and one count of perverting the course of justice.

He is accused of making 27 category A indecent images of a child, 129 category B images and 129 category C images of children.

No pleas were entered during the short hearing and the case was adjourned until December 12, at the request of both the defence and the prosecution.

