Wykebeck Valley Road crash: Man appears in court charged with crash in stolen car
A man has has appeared in court charged over a multiple-vehicle crash in Leeds in a stolen vehicle.
By Charles Gray
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:45 am
Paul Anthony Holman, 48, of Leeds, appeared at before magistrates on Wednesday charged over the collision on Monday evening that came to an end on Wykebeck Valley Road.
Holman pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving, driving a stolen vehicle, causing damage to other vehicles, driving while disqualified and using a fake registration document.
He was remanded in custody and a trial was set for November 2 at Leeds Crown Court.