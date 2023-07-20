Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wrenthorpe Park Wakefield: Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian hit by motorcycle

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision with a motorcycle in Wakefield.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 20th Jul 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read

The incident occurred on Saturday July 15 and officers were called to Wrenthorpe Park to the rear on Lombardy Garth heading towards Hornbeam Avenue at around 3.10PM to reports an off road motorbike had collided with a pedestrian.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement it is believed a group of four to five motorcycles were riding in the park on Saturday, and it is thought that the rider of the motorbike fell off his bike in the collision and possibly sustained injuries himself before leaving the scene.

The pedestrian, aged 62, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but not believed to be life threatening.

Officers are appealing anyone who lives in the nearby area to check their CCTV camera footage to see if they have captured any of the bikes on them.

They also appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision on the circumstances prior to the collision to come forward with any information.

Officers were called to Wrenthorpe Park to the rear on Lombardy Garth heading towards Hornbeam Avenue at around 3.10PM to reports an off road motorbike had collided with a pedestrian. (Photo by Google)Officers were called to Wrenthorpe Park to the rear on Lombardy Garth heading towards Hornbeam Avenue at around 3.10PM to reports an off road motorbike had collided with a pedestrian. (Photo by Google)
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the LiveChat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk./contactus quoting reference 13230965682.

