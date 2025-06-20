Would-be Buddhist monk from Leeds jailed for raping and filming female

A paedophile whose family had wanted him to become a Buddhist monk has been jailed for raping a female while she was blindfolded and filming the act.

Harvy Tak was found guilty after a trial of several sex offences, and admitted a raft of others for possessing child-abuse images.

The 29-year-old, of Arran Way, Rothwell, was jailed for eight years at Leeds Crown Court this morning.

The court heard that he took videos and pictures with two separate victims.

The first had been a university student he met in 2015, and asked her to wear a blindfold and wear handcuffs during a sex act, then secretly recorded it.

He later blackmailed her and told her he would show others unless she agreed to his sexual demands. The court heard she was “plainly vulnerable”.

The second victim was only 14 or 15 at the time, but told Tak that she was 16 and could give consent. He recorded her performing a sex act on her also but she was aware.

He also showed an image of a child-being abused that he had taken from the “dark web”.

Tak was jailed today for a sting of sex offences, including filming one female during a sex act. | WYP / PA

When he was arrested, an analysis of his internet devices unearthed thousands of indecent images of children.

This included 254 Category A images and videos - the most serious kind including the rape of children, along with 154 images in Category B and 154 Category C. There were also prohibited images involving animations of children being abused. They were found by officers at Lancashire Police.

He had been released under investigation, but was later caught by West Yorkshire Police officer with 132 Category A, 91 in B, 278 in C and 1,324 animated images.

He was eventually found guilty of oral rape, voyeurism and of distributing child abuse images by showing one of the victims the sickening photos.

He admitted a second charge of voyeurism by taking photos of the second victim. He also admitted eight counts of possessing indecent images and prohibited images.

Mitigating, Jane Brady said Tak was a “product of his upbringing” having come from a strict Buddhist Chinese family. His family had intended for him to become a Buddhist monk, she said.

He was bullied at school, has since been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, and is “socially and sexually immature”.

She added: “He had feelings of guilty and shame.”

Judge Kate Rayfield told him: “You led a very isolated existence through your childhood , through to your teenage years and beyond.

“It has severely impacted your understanding of social norms. I can see your guilt and shame is genuine.”

He was put on the sex offender register indefinitely and given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) for life.