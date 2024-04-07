There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

West Yorkshire Police has dedicated anti-social behaviour teams in Leeds, made up of police, local authorities and partners. These teams deal with the more serious and recurring problems, helping to support the work of local officers. Police can use a number of tools to tackle anti-social behaviour, including warning letters, Acceptable Behaviour Contracts (ABCs), Anti-Social Behaviour Orders (ASBOs), premises closures and dispersal orders.

The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from February 2023 to January 2024 that was not later cancelled. There were 9,152 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We have broken down the crimes by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets. These are the LSOAs with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

The Headrow and the surrounding streets in the city centre recorded 390 ASB crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls in the city centre recorded 173 ASB crimes

The Templegates in Temple Newsam recorded 113 ASB crimes

The Eastdeans, Seacroft Crescent and the Hansbys in Seacroft recorded 105 ASB crimes

The Sandybanks, Springhead Road and the John O' Gaunts in Rothwell recorded 98 ASB Crimes