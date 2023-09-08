Worried neighbour heard thug bullying and humiliating partner through the wall

A bully who “absolutely horrible” to his partner, called her names and attacked her was forced to admit his guilt after a neighbour contacted the police.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The concerned neighbour on the Eastmoor estate in Wakefield said she could often heard Thomas Farrar shouting at the woman and making “degrading and abusive remarks”, prosecutor Adam Walker told Leeds Crown Court.

He was heard to call her a “fat c**t” and could be heard demanding to know who she was talking to on the phone, before the sounds of banging and crashing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At one point Farrar went to visit the neighbour and told her that his partner no longer wished to be her friend, which was was untrue and was an attempt by him to isolate his partner from friends.

Farrar humiliated the woman and called her names. (pic by National World)

It was noticed that the downtrodden woman also began wearing looser-fitting clothes after Farrar told her to stop wearing tighter-fitting clothes because of her weight. She also became “withdrawn from social gatherings”, Mr Walker said.

The situation came to a head in May this year after 35-year-old Farrar and the woman had been out drinking in Wakefield with friends when he left the pub when the woman got up to dance.

He later sent her messages, some of which were “menacing”. When she got a taxi home a day later, she rang him and he was heard by the taxi driver to threaten her with violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she got home he demanded to know were she had been and with whom. He was then seen to hit the woman, throw her on the stairs and pin her down using possibly his forearm against her neck. The taxi driver who dropped her off rang the police.

Farrar, of Newstead Avenue, Wakefield, denied wrongdoing but later admitted ABH, assault and coercive control between April 2021 and May 2023.

A pre-sentence report suggested Farrar conceded that his behaviour was “totally unacceptable”.

No mitigation was offered by Farrar’s barrister when the judge, Recorder Ayesha Smart, indicated she would not lock him up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told him: “You were absolutely horrible to this woman. It was persistent and you tried to deliberately humiliate her. But in my view you have genuine remorse for your actions.”