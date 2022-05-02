Police arrived at a house in Woodsley Road, Burley, on Sunday morning to arrest a man wanted on recall to prison.

When officers arrived, a man climbed onto the roof of the property.

Officers tried to talk him down from the roof and he was eventually arrested later in the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man climbed onto the roof of a property in Woodsley Road, Burley, before he was eventually arrested (Photo: Google)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police attended at an address on Woodsley Road, Leeds, on Sunday morning to conduct arrest enquiries for a man wanted on recall to prison.

"On officers arrival a man present went onto the roof of the property.