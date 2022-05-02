Woodsley Road incident: Man arrested after standoff with police on a rooftop in Leeds

A man has been arrested following a standoff with police on a rooftop in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 2:14 pm
Updated Monday, 2nd May 2022, 2:17 pm

Police arrived at a house in Woodsley Road, Burley, on Sunday morning to arrest a man wanted on recall to prison.

When officers arrived, a man climbed onto the roof of the property.

Officers tried to talk him down from the roof and he was eventually arrested later in the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A man climbed onto the roof of a property in Woodsley Road, Burley, before he was eventually arrested (Photo: Google)

Read More

Read More
Man left in critical condition after bladed weapon attack in Bradford

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police attended at an address on Woodsley Road, Leeds, on Sunday morning to conduct arrest enquiries for a man wanted on recall to prison.

"On officers arrival a man present went onto the roof of the property.

"Officers negotiated with the man who came down later in the day and was arrested without further incident."