Police arrived at a house in Woodsley Road, Burley, on Sunday morning to arrest a man wanted on recall to prison.
When officers arrived, a man climbed onto the roof of the property.
Officers tried to talk him down from the roof and he was eventually arrested later in the day.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police attended at an address on Woodsley Road, Leeds, on Sunday morning to conduct arrest enquiries for a man wanted on recall to prison.
"On officers arrival a man present went onto the roof of the property.
"Officers negotiated with the man who came down later in the day and was arrested without further incident."