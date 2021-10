It happened at about 1.45pm on Saturday, October 2 in Aberford Road.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that two cars were involved in the crash.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened Aberford Road, Woodlesford. Photo: Google.

There were no fatalities, police said.