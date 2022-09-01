Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 11.10pm yesterday (Wednesday), police were contacted by paramedics who were treating a man with stab wounds.

He had been found at the junction of Woodhouse Lane and Clarendon Road in Woodhouse.

The 23-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The 23-year-old man was stabbed on Moorfield Street, Woodhouse (Photo: Google)

His injuries are serious but are not thought to be life threatening, police said.

Officers identified that the attack had taken place in nearby Moorfield Street.

They cordoned off the area while forensic examination took place, before the cordon was lifted at about 9am today.