Woodhouse incident: Police launch investigation after 23-year-old man stabbed in Leeds street
A 23-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Leeds.
At 11.10pm yesterday (Wednesday), police were contacted by paramedics who were treating a man with stab wounds.
He had been found at the junction of Woodhouse Lane and Clarendon Road in Woodhouse.
The 23-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
His injuries are serious but are not thought to be life threatening, police said.
Officers identified that the attack had taken place in nearby Moorfield Street.
They cordoned off the area while forensic examination took place, before the cordon was lifted at about 9am today.
Detectives from Leeds District CID are investigating the attack.