A woman who failed to keep her dogs locked up and later injured several people has avoided jail, despite the whereabouts of one pet remaining unknown.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

Concerns were raised at Leeds Crown Court that the Alsation has since been rehomed but attempts to trace it have so far failed.

Its former owner, Janice Tatham, was given a suspended sentence after admitting three offences which involved the dog attacking others.

The court was told that having been prosecuted, she then sold one of the two offending animals. Judge Mushtaq Khokhar commented that her actions “almost amounted to perverting the course of justice”.

In response, her barrister Nathan Davis argued it was the failings of the police who did not stipulate she couldn’t sell the dog during the investigation.

The court heard that a neighbour of Tatham had been walking her dog on Silver Royd Drive in Wortley on the evening of September 26, 2022, when the Alsation dog came running up, off its lead, and “lunged” at them, trying to get at the woman’s dog.

Tatham's dogs escaped from her home on Silver Royd Drive frequently and attacked people and their dogs. | Google Maps / National World

Prosecutor Lydia Pearce said Tatham approached and was apologising but did nothing to restrain the dog.

The victim later told the police she recognised the dog and that it often“roams on its own” in the street.

Tatham was interviewed by police and said she did not let go of the Alsation at any point and the little dog had “yapped” at hers. She claimed the neighbours “had it in for her” and she was a victim of bullying.

However, she was shown CCTV of her dogs out on the street unsupervised.

Less than three months later on December 19, at around 3pm, another woman was walking her dog along the street. She later said she had “multiple” issues with Tatham’s dog in the past.

On this occasion the Alsation and Tatham’s other dog, an Akita, came running up unsupervised and barking.

Scared, the woman picked up her own dog and tried to turn away from the aggressive animals, which began jumping up. The woman said she was “frozen in fear”.

She later said she was “sick and tired” of the dogs running loose.

During a subsequent interview, Tatham, of Silver Royd Drive, Wortley, again tried to claim the woman “had it in for her”, Ms Pearce said.

Finally, on April 25, 2023, a male and female had been walking their two dogs when Tatham’s Alsation again came running up went for the little dog which had been picked up by the female in fear.

The female had to let go and the Alsation had the smaller pet’s neck in its teeth. The terrified pet managed to get away uninjured. The female had bite marks to her arm and hip.

Tatham, 57, later admitted two counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control that caused injury, and one of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

Mitigating, Mr Davis said: “She now accepts that she is an unwholly suitable person to look after that dog [the Alsation].”

He said she had lived a chaotic lifestyle and was recovering alcoholic. He said she was sober for five years and the Akita dog particularly had helped her to remain clean.

He added that Tatham’s remorse for the incidents was “genuine”, and there had been no reported issues since then.

Judge Khokhar told her: “The dogs were, from time to time, out of control causing anxiety and distress to those who came across them.

“Mercifully, there were no serious injuries.”

He gave her a six-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 200 hours of unpaid work.

He also warned her that the Akita must be kept on a lead at all times in public and wear a muzzle.

He also ordered further investigation into the whereabouts of the Alsation and the case will be brought back the court on May 13 for an update.