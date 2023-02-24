News you can trust since 1890
Woman who went on the run caught stealing cheese, wine and headphones from B&M in Pudsey

A Pudsey woman who went on the run has being locked up again following a successful appeal to locate her.

By Nick Frame
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
An public appeal was made by police to find Helen Carrack, who was eventually arrested and appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court.
Police asked for the public’s help to locate Helen Carrack who was being recalled to prison, and for committing shop thefts.

The 43-year-old, of no fixed address, was located and put before Leeds Magistrates’ Court. She admitted two counts of theft from B&M Bargains in Pudsey from February 8 and 15.

Among the items stolen were cleaning products, headphone, cheese and wine. She was jailed for 20 days.