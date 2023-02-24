Woman who went on the run caught stealing cheese, wine and headphones from B&M in Pudsey
A Pudsey woman who went on the run has being locked up again following a successful appeal to locate her.
Police asked for the public’s help to locate Helen Carrack who was being recalled to prison, and for committing shop thefts.
The 43-year-old, of no fixed address, was located and put before Leeds Magistrates’ Court. She admitted two counts of theft from B&M Bargains in Pudsey from February 8 and 15.
Among the items stolen were cleaning products, headphone, cheese and wine. She was jailed for 20 days.