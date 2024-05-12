Woman who held weapons for Wakefield gun gang during street rampage avoids custody

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman who held onto a gun and a machete as a gang ran riot outside HMP Wakefield has been told she was lucky not to be locked up.

The group of masked thugs were caught on CCTV rampaging around the Back Lane area next to the city’s jail, waving the pistol around as they confronted another group. Three members were jailed last year for their part.

But Emma Scarth, 28, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week, where footage was played from the violent altercation and showed her receiving the blade and the imitation gun that were put in the bag she was carrying.

Scarth and the gang were rampaging around Back Lane in Wakefield. (pic by Google Maps)

The incident happened at around 6pm on June 7 last year. She admitted charges of possession of a bladed article and an imitation firearm.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh said Scarth, of Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, had “associated herself with people she should not have done” at the time, and was in a toxic relationship with one of those involved.

He said she was carrying the bag but added: “If anything, she was the fall guy [for carrying the weapons].”

Judge Kate Rayfield told Scarth that her barrister had persuaded her not to jail her, and added: “You came before the wrong judge when it comes to knife crime, I can’t stand knife crime.

“However, I recognise you were in a very controlling relationship at the time. You were not the kingpin of this group. You were very much at the back of the group.