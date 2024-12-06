A woman in a supported-living house set fire to a mattress before fleeing the property while others remained inside unaware - including a man who was asleep.

It was only when the smoke alarms were activated and the other residents spotted smoke coming from a bedroom window from outside that the house on Trafford Grove, Harehills was evacuated.

CCTV was later reviewed and caught Tina Gaines letting herself into the bedroom of another resident, starting the blaze and then running out from the house.

The 38-year-old admitted arson reckless as to whether life was endangered and possession of a knife which was found on her when she was arrested.

She appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week for sentencing, via video link from HMP New Hall where she was being held on remand.

Gaines set fire the mattress in a bedroom in the shared house on Trafford Grove, Harehills, then fled. (pics by National World / Google Maps) | National World / Google Maps

Prosecutor Emily Hassell said Gaines had been living with four other people at the house owned by Reliance Housing Association and whom provided support workers to help the vulnerable residents.

But there were concerns about Gaines’ behaviour, that she was often “erratic, disruptive and argumentative”. On May 14, another resident had been outside smoking when Gaines approached and asked for a cigarette.

When the man refused, Gaines became angry and said she was going to set fire to the house. It was not until around 4.30pm that same day that the smoke alarms went off. One of the residents had been asleep just prior.

Once the residents were alerted, the fire service were called and they were able to bring the fire under control. They confirmed that it had been started deliberately and there was smoke damage to the walls, floor and ceiling. The repair cost came to £2,000.

Gaines was later arrested and was found to have the knife, a hammer and a canister of butane in a bag.

Mitigating, Paul Canfield said Gaines had significant mental-health issues, including a personality disorder, and had been made homeless last year after an abusive relationship. However, he conceded it was exacerbated by her use of alcohol and drugs.

Judge Ray Singh told Gaines: “There seems to be little acceptance of your responsibility or understand the severity of the offences and the ramifications of what could have happened. There were multiple lives that were in danger.”

He also said that she seemed to have “learned very little “ while in custody at HMP New Hall, with multiple issues reported over her behaviour towards prison officers and other inmates.

But he acknowledged she “required supervision and help” and gave her a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years.

She was told she must engage in 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirement days with probation.