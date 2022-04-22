Woman told rival Leeds mum she would 'smash her face in' and demanded that their children fight with each other

Donna Wood was told by a judge that she had tried to turn a "scrap" between youngsters into "a tribal war".

Leeds Crown Court heard Wood was arrested after turning up at the woman's home on two occasions and making threats.

Kelly Gallagher, prosecuting, said Wood and the victim both have daughters.

Leeds Crown Court

The girls were involved in a fight with each other in March this year.

Two days after the incident Wood went to the victim's home where she lives with her daughters.

Wood banged on the door at 10.30pm when they were all in bed asleep.

She then said to the mum: "This needs to be sorted.Your daughter needs to fight my daughter."

Wood then left but threatened to return and the incident was reported to the police.

She returned to the mum's house again the next day.

The mum was out at the time but one of her daughters was at home.

The defendant asked the girl for her mum's phone number and said: "Look what your sister has done to my daughter's head."

She then told the girl that she wanted her sister to have a "one-on-one fight" with her daughter "or I will smash your mum's face in."

The girl then rang her mum in tears.

Police were contacted again and Wood was arrested.

She was interviewed and admitted going to the woman's house because she was angry as her daughter had injured her head.

Wood, 37, of Bawn Drive, Farnley, Leeds, said she regretted her actions and had reacted as she had been upset.

The defendant pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour.

She was the subject of a suspended sentence order at the time of the offence for possessing class A drugs.

The victim and her daughter provided statements to the court describing how they felt unsafe in their home after the threats were made.

Craig Sutcliffe, mitigating, said Wood was sorry for her behaviour.

Mr Sutcliffe said Wood's children would suffer if she was given an immediate prison sentence.

Describing the incident, he said: "From the defendant's point of view her daughter had returned home with an injury to her forehead.

"She found herself in a state of great upset and reacted in a wholly inappropriate way.

"She clearly should not have done so.

"It was a stupid act."

Wood was given a two-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

She was ordered to do 40 hours of unpaid work and to complete ten rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Wood wept in the dock as she was sentenced.

Judge Timothy Clayson said: "It was disgusting.

"What sort of a role model do you offer to your children if you behave like this?

"You caused such upset and distress. It is no good crying in front of me because the situation is reversed. You have no power. I am required to pass sentence.

"This isn't the way to do business with anybody.