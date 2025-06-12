Police investigating an assault which left a woman

The incident involved a male and female and occurred close to McDonald’s on Old Market at around 12.10am on Sunday, June 8.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has footage of the incident, in which the female suffered facial injuries.

Anyone who can assist with this appeal is asked to contact police in Calderdale on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13250320856.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.