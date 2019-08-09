Woman subjected Leeds rail station staff to 'vile' racist abuse, court told

Have your say

A young woman launched a 'vile' racist verbal attack on staff at Leeds rail station - calling one Northen Rail worker a 'dirty Muslim and a terrorist,' a court heard.

Bilan Hassan, 20, told another member of staff: "You are a member of the Ku Klux Klan," Leeds Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor, Keith Allen said Northen Rail employee Christopher Slade challenged Hassan and another woman after seeing them tailgate behind another passenger to enter the station without tickets just after 8pm on January 31 2018.

Mr Slade shouted for Hassan and her friend to stop, but they ignored him,

He asked colleague Matthew Lewis to help before catching up with the two women on the footbridge.

Mr Allen said Hassan shouted at both men and swore at Mr Lewis, calling him a racist and told Mr Slade he "sounded gay."

Mr Allen said: "She turned to Mr Lewis and said 'you are the leader of the Ku Klux Klan.'"

Northern Rail revenue protection inspector Javid Khan went to help and told Hassan she needed to buy a ticket.

Mr Allen said: "She said 'I'm not going to do that, you are a dirty Muslim. She repeatedly called him a Muslim and called him a terrorist."

The court heard Hassan and her friend said they wanted to make a complaint against rail staff, but later withdrew the allegations.

Mr Allen said: "Mr Khan described the abuse as vile and the worst he has ever been subjected to at Leeds rail station. It made him feel sick."

Hassan, who has no previous convictions, admitted racially aggravated harassment and religiously aggravated harassment.

Stephen Littlewood, mitigating, said: "This incident was completely out of character. She describes her behaviour as disgusting.

"She has been brought up by her mother in a Muslim upbringing, that is quite a restrictive one. That was her first night out, she was subject to a curfew.

"She had surrounded herself at college with people who were not a good influence.

"She can't give an explanation for her disgusting behaviour. She is more ashamed about playing the race card."

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC sentenced Hassan to a 12 month community order with 100 hours unpaid work.

Judge Marson told Hassan, of Winn Close, Sheffield: "By playing the race card you undermine those who are genuinely racially abused.

"The language you used was disgusting and must have caused enormous distress to your victims.

"You should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself."