Woman 'still haunted daily' by abuse from ageing Leeds paedophile 15 years later

A woman abused by an ageing Leeds paedophile when she was younger has said she continues to be haunted daily by his twisted actions 15 years later.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The female, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was targeted and groomed by Denis Coe for more than a year and he would abuse her every chance he had.

Coe, who is now 74, was jailed for seven years at Leeds Crown Court this week after being convicted of the abuse following a trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: “I feel like the abuse has cheated me out of something precious. It always plays a role in my present and I can’t be free of my memories. It’s something I will have to deal with for the rest of my life.”

Coe was jailed for seven years. (pic by WYP)

She said the abuse led to her self harming, had crippling anxiety, that she hated her body growing up and still struggles in social situations.

Coe, of Winrose Hill, Belle Isle, denied all offences was found guilty of five counts of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, three counts of sexual assault and one of paying for the sexual services of a child.

The court heard that the young girl was forced to touch his penis repeatedly, asked to perform oral sex on him and he asked her to take photos of her genitals. He also “took steps” to prevent her from reporting his vile abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jailing Coe, Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told him: “That offending has had a profound effect on her. It has caused, over the years, trouble with her partners and parents. She has ongoing therapy 15 years after these offences took place.

“She still has to relive the memories in the present and the future and will never be free from what you did to her. It was truly shocking behaviour. Over the years where she has suffered, you have carried on regardless.”