Wakefield woman stabbed partner in the back during drunken row and told police 'I wanted him dead'
Sixty-year-old Maureen Keeley lunged at the man with a kitchen knife after the pair had been "drinking since breakfast", Leeds Crown Court heard. A frantic call was made to the emergency services at around 2.10pm on January 27.
And when the police turned up at her home address on Berry's Yard in Horbury, she told officers: "I have stabbed him, so what?" She later added: "I stabbed the b****** and I wanted him dead."
Keeley later gave a no-comment interview following her arrest. The man was taken to Pinderfields Hospital where it was ascertained that the wound was not serious but required stitches.
Appearing in court via video link from HMP New Hall, where she has been held on remand, Keeley admitted GBH without intent.
Mitigating on her behalf, Kara Frith said Keeley no longer wishes to drink and would welcome a alcohol-abstinence order to ensure she remains sober.
Judge Robin Mairs told Keely: "The background can be stated in one word - alcohol. You had been drinking since breakfast time.
"It's not clear what happened other than you stabbed him with a kitchen knife to the back. You have found yourself in custody for the first time in your life and it's had a sobering effect on you, literally and metaphorically."
He gave her an eight-month sentence, suspended for two years. He also handed her 30 rehabilitation days and a 90-day alcohol-abstinence monitoring requirement.