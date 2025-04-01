Woman slashed stranger's face with Stanley knife after Christmas night out in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman slashed a man’s face with a Stanley knife while he was walking home from a Christmas night out in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brief verbal misunderstanding led Claire Hunter to attack the man as he walked past her while she was sat on a wall.

Held in custody since her arrest, she was freed after the judge at Leeds Crown Court gave her a suspended sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man had been drinking in the city on Christmas Eve last year and was making his way home along Dewsbury Road.

He noticed Hunter sat on the wall but paid her no attention, prosecutor Verity Barnes said.

Hunter attacked the man with a Stanley knife after he had enjoyed a night out in Leeds at Christmas. | National World

It was thought she asked him for a cigarette but he said he didn’t have one. She then confronted him and slashed his cheek with what the man thought was a craft knife.

He only realised when he felt blood pouring from his face. He tried to walk away but bizarrely, Hunter then followed him and shouted “absolute nonsense” at him as he dialled 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers quickly arrived and took 36-year-old Hunter to the floor. When they picked her up, the Stanley knife was left on the floor. The man had to be taken to hospital to have his wound treated.

In a victim statement, he said he “gave her no reason to behave in this way”. He said he still feels anxious about going out and speaking to people.

Hunter, of Arthington Grove, Hunslet, admitted a charge of ABH and possessing a bladed article. She has 25 previous convictions for 54 offences, including affray and assaults.

She appeared in court via video link from HMP New Hall. Mitigating on her behalf, Lucy Brown said Hunter had long-standing mental health problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “She can’t rationally say why she behaved like she did. She needs to continue to work to address her problems.”

Ms Brown said Hunter had used her time wisely during her remand and was now drug-free.

Judge Christopher Batty told Hunter: “There’s no excuse for what you did that day, you know and recognise that. It’s totally unacceptable and was terrifying for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Had it been in a slightly different place he could have lost this eye. But you have been in custody for some time. Since you have been inside you have done your best to turn things around.

“You have been engaging and you are on a drug-free wing. There’s lots to build on.”

He gave her a nine-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months. She was also given a 12-month drug-rehabilitation requirement and 30 rehabilitation days with probation.