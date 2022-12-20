Woman slapped with order banning her from Wakefield city centre and Castleford over her drunken behaviour

Samantha Scorer was first given the four-year CBO in 2019 to keep her out of Wakefield for being drunk and disorderly and threatening behaviour.

However, she has been fast tracked to jail on at least four occasions for breaching the order, having been caught drinking in the street in the city centre.

Most recently she was caught on Kirkgate in Wakefield on December 16. A new three-year order has been put in place for the 33-year-old during a recent appearance at Leeds Magistrates’ Court, this time banning her from Castleford town centre as well as Wakefield.

