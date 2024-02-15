Woman secretly recorded injuries inflicted by jealous Leeds boyfriend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jordan Donaldson, 31, caused bruising to the victim's face and eyes, chin and legs during a volatile seven-month relationship. He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after he admitted a charge of coercive and controlling behaviour.

Prosecutor Andrew Stranex said Donaldson, of Leasowe Garth Hunslet, met the woman who was considerably younger than him, when she worked at a bar in 2022.

She said for the first few weeks their relationship went well, but he would later become jealous and accuse her of cheating on him. They argued on multiple occasions "based on his paranoia", Mrs Stranex said, and she eventually left her job.

Donaldson, a father-of-five, moved in with the woman and her mother, who later said the couple frequently argued and he would storm out of the property, returning later often with flowers or a teddies as an apology. On the occasions he did strike her, the woman would document the bruising on her phone.

Donaldson was jailed after a turbulent seven-month relationship in which he would frequently attack his partner. (pics by WYP / National World)

On one occasion in June last year, she was out with friends and he turned up and tried to force her into a vehicle. The woman's mother also witnessed Donaldson hit her daughter. He was arrested and caught on body-worn footage admitting to hitting her, but claiming it was only after she hit him.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand. Mitigating, Matthew Harding said: "He has previous convictions that do him no credit, but they do not involve physical violence. He recognises his behaviour through his guilty plea. Nothing can excuse his behaviour, and I have to concede it happened over a prolonged period."