Woman rescued from trapped car after Crow Nest Lane Beeston crash
A woman was rescued from a trapped car following a crash in Leeds.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 6:30 am
Updated
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 6:34 am
It happened on Crow Nest Lane in Beeston at about 10.15pm on Tuesday, July 13.
The crash involved two cars.
One woman was trapped in one of the vehicles.
Firefighters rescued the woman from the car.
She was then taken to hospital by ambulance.
Two fire service pumps from Hunslet attended, the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.