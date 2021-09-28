Woman killed and man seriously injured after motorbike crash in Newton Lane, Castleford
A woman was killed and a man seriously injured after a motorbike crash in West Yorkshire.
It happened in Newton Lane, between Fairburn and Ledston in Castleford, at about 3pm on Sunday, September 26.
A driver and passenger on a black Triumph motorcycle were involved in the crash.
Both were taken to hospital.
The passenger, Andrea Varty, aged 53, died from her injuries at Leeds General infirmary on Monday, September 27.
Her family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.
The family have also asked for privacy at this time.
The driver, a 52-year-old man, remains in a serious condition in hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses,
Anyone who saw the collision, or the movements of the motorcyclist immediately prior to it, is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 1122 of 26 September.