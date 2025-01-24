Woman who broke into Castleford home over cash-loan dispute jailed for burglary
Jay Duggan was charged with burglary and was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week.
It was heard that shortly before 11pm on November 21 last year a woman dialled 999 and said people were breaking into her home on Lodge Avenue in Castleford.
When officers arrived, they found a man exiting the property wearing disposable gloves and Duggan leaving with the handbag.
She immediately told officers it did not belong to her. The window had been smashed to gain entry.
During her police interview she said the victim had borrowed £50 from her the day before but had not paid it back as promised. She had not answered the door so they broke in.
The 43-year-old admitted burglary and criminal damage to the window. She has three previous convictions for six offences including drug offences and resisting arrest.
Mitigating, Olivia Fraser said Duggan, of Smawthorne Grove, Castleford, had entered guilty pleas at the earliest opportunity and was candid about the handbag.
Duggan claimed the other male involved had wanted to retrieve a bike from the victim’s home and went along with him.
The victim, Duggan and the man knew each other, she added.
Judge Kate Rayfield jailed Duggan for 14 months.