Woman in serious condition after being hit by taxi in Lower Briggate, Leeds

A woman is in a serious condition after being by a taxi in Lower Briggate, Leeds.

The police were called to the scene at 2.38am this morning (Tuesday) after being contacted by the ambulance service.

Photograph of the scene early this morning. Photo: Terry George

A woman, in her forties, was hit by a taxi at the junction of Lower Birggate and Heaton’s Court in the city centre.

The woman, a pedestrian, was taken to hospital for emergency treatment

She remains in serious condition.

The taxi driver, who was driving a maroon Skoda Octavia, stopped at the scene.

A police scene is in place to undergo examination.

Lower Briggate remains cornered off by police from Viaduct bar and Fibre bar to the end of the street where it meets Call Lane.

The crash has caused disruption to bus services, causing 11 buses to have to divert.

First Bus tweeted this statement: "Due to the closure of Lower Briggate services 2 Roundhay, 3 Brackenwood, 3A Gledhow, 12 Roundhay, 13 Brackenwood, 13A Gledhow, 48 Wigton Moor, 51 & 52 Moor Allerton, PR1 and PR2 Leeds Boar Lane are diverting over Crown Point Bridge into Leeds."

Police are appealing for witnesses of the incident or who saw the woman or the taxi before the crash to contact them via 101 quoting log number 130 of April 9.