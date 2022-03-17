Woman in her 20s injured after fight in The Travellers Rest Pub in Wakefield
A 20-year-old woman was injured after a fight in a pub in Wakefield.
The incident happened at The Travellers Rest Pub in Lake Lock Road, Stanley, on Saturday, 5 March.
The altercation took place between 10.30pm and 11pm.
A 20-year-old woman suffered facial injuries.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the assault.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact PC 4341 Toon at Wakefield District Police on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13220121065.
