Woman in court after kitten found 'with maggots in eye wound' at Leeds property
The young cat had to have its eye removed in an emergency operation, while treatment was required on an ulcer to save its remaining eye.
Annamarie Somode appeared at Leeds Crown Court where she admitted causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
Officers had attended her property on December 26, 2023, on unrelated matters.
They reported around 15 cats inside the property, and noticed some eating leftover takeaway food.
They noticed the kitten with the infected wound, and reported it was “clearly unwell”.
They took it to an emergency vets who were not able to save the eye.
Somode, of Clayton Drive, Hunslet, was interviewed and told police she knew the eye was infected and knew the cat was suffering.
She has one previous convictions for four offences, including possession of drugs and assaulting emergency workers.
Mitigating, Catherine Duffy said Somode had made attempts to treat the cat with eye drops and said she had contacted the RSPCA to rehome the cat but was told there was no room.
She said the 33-year-old was “extremely remorseful” and “genuinely regrets” the suffering she caused.
She said she was now in “much better place” and was now the mother of a young baby.
Judge Alex Menary gave Somode a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation days.