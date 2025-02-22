Woman harassed by Castleford ex who ignored restraining order tells court: 'He has destroyed me'
Korben Hare had been given a suspended sentence and released from remand in November of last year, but within days broke the order, contacting the woman on Snapchat.
He appeared again at Leeds Crown Court this week where he admitted harassment, which put him in breach of his sentence.
In a victim impact statement read out by prosecutor Rhianydd Clement, the woman said: “He has no idea how it affects me. Everytime something happened, he would tell me he was sorry and I would fall for it.
“It [the order] did not seem to phase him in any way. It’s had a massive impact on my life. I question myself everyday what I did to deserve any of this.
“Because of his lies I struggle to trust anyone. Korben had destroyed me. I hope he gets the help he needs.”
The court heard that Hare, of Cannon Street, Castleford, was convicted of ABH on his partner, along with two counts of assaults on emergency workers and criminal damage stemming from the same incident on April 21 last year in Stanley, Wakefield.
Held on remand, he appeared in court on November 26 and was given an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.
But six days after a restraining order was imposed, he messaged the woman on Snapchat. She replied saying she would call the police, and he replied: “Woah, you’re hard.”
He was arrested a few days later and told police she had contacted him first, but had no evidence. He then gave a largely no-comment interview.
Mitigating, Leila Taleb said Hare had entered an early guilty plea and that he had enrolled and completed a construction course.
She said: “He is a young man who made some bad decisions, wants to turn his life around and wants the opportunity to do so.”
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter
Judge Roger Thomas KC said Hare had a “very unpleasant mindset on the face of it”.
He opted not to activate his suspended sentence and gave him a 12-month community order with 75 hours of unpaid work and a single rehabilitation day with probation.
He warned him not to contact her any further or risk being locked up again.