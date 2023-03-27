Zara Jade, 54, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court today (March 27) following the offences committed in August last year. She was jailed for nine years with an additional three years on licence.

The court heard how she stabbed her partner with a small knife and falsely imprisoned her whilst demanding her pin number, before leaving her restrained to go and withdraw money from a cash machine.

The abuse was uncovered when a nurse made a scheduled visit and saw substantial injuries inflicted by Jade. She was arrested and subsequently charged with all six offences before appearing at Bradford Crown Court today. Jade has also been given an indefinite restraining order, preventing any contact with the victim.

Zara Jade, 54, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court. Image: West Yorkshire Police

DC Nicola Kirk of Calderdale Safeguarding Team said: “We welcome the sentenced handed to Jade today, for the truly awful abuse that she subjected her partner.