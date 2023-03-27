News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 hour ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
3 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
5 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
6 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
7 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

Woman given nine-year prison sentence at Bradford Crown Court after subjecting partner to 'truly awful' abuse

A woman has been jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to six offences including false imprisonment, assault and robbery.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th Mar 2023, 18:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 18:15 BST

Zara Jade, 54, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court today (March 27) following the offences committed in August last year. She was jailed for nine years with an additional three years on licence.

The court heard how she stabbed her partner with a small knife and falsely imprisoned her whilst demanding her pin number, before leaving her restrained to go and withdraw money from a cash machine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The abuse was uncovered when a nurse made a scheduled visit and saw substantial injuries inflicted by Jade. She was arrested and subsequently charged with all six offences before appearing at Bradford Crown Court today. Jade has also been given an indefinite restraining order, preventing any contact with the victim.

Zara Jade, 54, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court. Image: West Yorkshire Police
Zara Jade, 54, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court. Image: West Yorkshire Police
Zara Jade, 54, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court. Image: West Yorkshire Police

DC Nicola Kirk of Calderdale Safeguarding Team said: “We welcome the sentenced handed to Jade today, for the truly awful abuse that she subjected her partner.

“I want to pay tribute to his victim for the courage she has shown in coming forward and supporting a prosecution which has resulted in the substantial sentence she has received. We treat domestic abuse seriously across all our communities and would encourage anyone who may be suffering to come forward and report it.”