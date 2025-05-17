Woman drunk in Leeds Crown Court detained until sentencing for dangerous-dog offence

A woman was so drunk waiting for her case to start at Leeds Crown Court that paramedics had to be called.

Paige Hetherington was intoxicated in the waiting area of the court prior to facing the judge.

The 32-year-old has previously admitted a charge of having a dog that was dangerously out of control that consequently injured a person.

Hetherington was so drunk in court she was unable to be sentenced, so will be held on remand until next week. | PA / NW

It relates to an incident in July of 2022 when a female was injured by a brindle-coloured Belgian Malinois / Dutch Herder dog on Coney Moor Farm near Methley.

Hetherington, whose address was given as Graham Drive, Castleford, was due to be sentenced this week, but the case was delayed around half an hour due to her physical condition.

It was finally confirmed that she was fit enough to be put into the dock, having been helped by the paramedic who had been called to the court.

But Judge Andrew Stubbs KC immediately adjourned the case and told Hetherington she would be held on remand until her sentencing next Wednesday.

Sat with her head buried in her arms, dock officers spent several minutes trying to rouse Hetherington before taking her to the cells.