Woman banned from wearing sunglasses by Leeds partner told police to add him to 'Clare's Law'

A woman banned from wearing sunglasses in case she looked at another man eventually contacted police about her controlling boyfriend – just so future partners could be aware of him.

The woman contacted the authorities over “bully” Russell Wainwright after their relationship came to a head in June of last year when he attacked her. But she took the decision to inform them of a catalogue of controlling and manipulative incidents involving the 54-year-old.

Leeds Crown Court heard that she wanted it placing on record under the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS), also known as Clare's Law, which allows the police to disclose information to a victim or potential victim of domestic abuse about a partner’s or ex-partner's previous abusive or violent offending.

Prosecutor Harry Crowson said the couple had been together since 2018 but painter and decorator Wainwright had become verbally abusive and controlling. He ordered her to block any people he did not like on her phone, including work colleagues.

Wainwright was described as being a "jealous bully" by the judge at Leeds Crown Court. (pic by National World)

She was not permitted to wear short clothes, especially at work, and she had to tell him where she was, even if she stopped for petrol on her way home. When on holiday, he demanded she not wear sunglasses so he could monitor if she was looking at other men.

Physically, he began to push her, but this began to escalate. He poured water over her head during an argument and would accuse her of cheating. In June of last year he spat at her and smeared his saliva across her face when she received a text message from a male work colleague.

On June 8 last year, Wainwright went to the pub with friends, but returned angry and asking why she had not been in contact while he was out.

Her phone rang and he accused of her of speaking to others, before suggesting she move out. As she prepared to leave, he threw her items out of the window. As she went to pick them up, Wainwright grabbed her head and threw her to the floor. Her head connected with the ground and she suffered a cut.

Wainwright, of Poole Crescent, Crossgates, admitted coercive control and ABH. He has one previous conviction but was not of relevance to the current case.

Mitigating, Dr John Brown said that Wainwright was now in a new relationship and his new partner was aware of the criminal proceedings. He also said that he had worked for the same painting and decorating firm for the 20 years.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC indicated he would not lock him up, and instead gave him a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years. He told him: “It was a prolonged sequence of controlling and coercive behaviour. Like many women in her unhappy situation, she was torn between her feelings for you and your abuse. But in the end she had enough.

"She reported it to police but not for her own benefit, but so that anyone attempting to have a relationship with you in future knows what sort of man you are. You are a jealous bully. You need to learn to control your jealousy.”