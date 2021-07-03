Woman attacked two police officers and tried to bite one, Leeds Crown Court told

Dennika Wannan kicked out at the male and female officers as they tried to arrest her at an address in Armley, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Andrew Semple, prosecuting, said the two officers were called to reports of an argument at the address on Nunnington Avenue at around 7pm on April 23.

Mr Semple said the officers spoke to two men - Wannan's boyfriend and the householder, who wanted Wannan to leave.

Leeds Crown Court

Mr Semple said Wannan, 30, was under the influence of drink or drugs and refused to give her details to officers.

Wannan stood on the sofa in the living room and kicked out at the male officer as she tried to stop him handcuffing her.

Mr Semple said Wannan continued to struggle and hit out, striking the officer in the leg and groin area.

Mr Semple said: "The defendant's boyfriend came running towards the officers, He was angry, shouting 'get off her.'

"He was red in the face and had both hands in clenched fists."

Mr Semple said the male officer had to deal with the boyfriend, leaving his female colleague to try and handcuff Wannan.

The court heard the male officer came back to help and Wannan tried to bite his leg.

A third officer arrived and Wannan was arrested.

Mr Semple said the female officer was kicked several times to her thigh and groin area.

Mr Semple said: "She (Wannan) accepted she had been taking drugs and alcohol and said she couldn't remember anything."

Wannan, of Osmondthorpe Lane, Leeds, admitted two charges of assaulting an emergency worker.

She has 13 previous convictions for 33 offences, including assaulting an emergency worker and possessing a class A drug.

Richard Canning, mitigating, said Wannan has already served the equivalent of a five month prison sentence.

Judge Simon Batiste handed Wannan a nine month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Wannan must take part in a six month drug rehabilitation programme and do 20 rehabilitation activity days.