Woman attacked by partner forced to flee Wakefield home after he bombarded her with letters from jail
Within four days of being jailed in February last year, Jozsef Bora began penning letters to the victim in a “campaign of correspondence”, Leeds Crown Court heard.
The victim, who is from the Wakefield area, became so scared she was forced to move house.
In a victim impact statement she said: “Even with the restraining order in place, and him being in prison, he was still able to make me and my family scared.
“Despite everything being in place, he still managed to get to me. I hope I never see him again. He has completely ruined my life.”
The court heard that 56-year-old Bora sent 16 letters in total, often using other prisoners’ names.
In the letters he would describe sexual activity with the victim, would not accept the relationship was over and promised not to be violent towards her again because prison was “horrible”.
When she did not respond, he sent further letters expressing his anger, telling her he was “boiling inside”.
In the final letter talked about the pair getting married. Bora, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds, admitted a charge of breach of a restraining order.
The court heard that Bora was also given a 34-month jail sentence in November last year for sexual assault of a child.
Mitigating, Sam Roxborough said that Bora had stopped sending the letters of his own accord.
Bora was given a chance to address the court himself, saying he had a fungal infection which means he is likely to lose his leg and that he has since been diagnosed with leukaemia.
Speaking about the letters, he apologised and said: “I respect her decision to move on without me. I was extremely depressed and distressed.”
Judge Christopher Batty said of the letters: “It reflects the desperation perhaps you felt at that time. The impact was such that she left her home. She no longer wants you to know where she lives. That’s really serious.”
He jailed Bora, of no fixed address, for 12 months but said it would run consecutively to his existing sentence.