A man who was jailed for attacking his partner and banned from contacting her, bombarded with letters from behind bars, even using other lags’ identities to avoid detection.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within four days of being jailed in February last year, Jozsef Bora began penning letters to the victim in a “campaign of correspondence”, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The victim, who is from the Wakefield area, became so scared she was forced to move house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a victim impact statement she said: “Even with the restraining order in place, and him being in prison, he was still able to make me and my family scared.

Bora wrote 16 letters to his ex partner after he had been jailed for attacking her, despite being ordered to sever all contact. (pics by National World) | National World

“Despite everything being in place, he still managed to get to me. I hope I never see him again. He has completely ruined my life.”

The court heard that 56-year-old Bora sent 16 letters in total, often using other prisoners’ names.

In the letters he would describe sexual activity with the victim, would not accept the relationship was over and promised not to be violent towards her again because prison was “horrible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she did not respond, he sent further letters expressing his anger, telling her he was “boiling inside”.

In the final letter talked about the pair getting married. Bora, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds, admitted a charge of breach of a restraining order.

The court heard that Bora was also given a 34-month jail sentence in November last year for sexual assault of a child.

Mitigating, Sam Roxborough said that Bora had stopped sending the letters of his own accord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bora was given a chance to address the court himself, saying he had a fungal infection which means he is likely to lose his leg and that he has since been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Speaking about the letters, he apologised and said: “I respect her decision to move on without me. I was extremely depressed and distressed.”

Judge Christopher Batty said of the letters: “It reflects the desperation perhaps you felt at that time. The impact was such that she left her home. She no longer wants you to know where she lives. That’s really serious.”

He jailed Bora, of no fixed address, for 12 months but said it would run consecutively to his existing sentence.