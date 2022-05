Police responded to a report of an assault in Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park today at around 9.16am

Information was received by officers that the suspect had headed into a wooded area and a containment was put on while the area was searched.

Two women were found to have suffered minor injuries.

A woman has been arrested in connection with an assault at Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park. PIC: Google